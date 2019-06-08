|
|
Donna Catherine Gish
Henderson - Donna Catherine Gish, 76, of Henderson passed away at Methodist Hospital on June 6, 2019.
She was born on April 17, 1943 to the late Woodrow and Virginia (Thurby) Cooper.
Donna had previously worked at United Pharmacy and Redbanks Nursing Home both in Henderson. She enjoyed yard sales, antiques, being outside and riding her 3 wheeled-bike.
Survivors include her husband 27 years Don R. Gish, 2 daughters Sondra Fambrough (David Batts) of Robards, Tammy Bridges (Don) of Henderson, 1 sister Nellie Pruitt of Henderson, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, there will be a graveside service at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Donna's family would like to thank the ER staff, the doctors, the ICU ladies and the hospice nurse Nancy for the wonderful care that they gave to Donna and her family.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 8, 2019