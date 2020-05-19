|
|
Donnie Marie Swearer
Reed - Donnie Marie Swearer, 95, of Reed, KY, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at home.
She was born in Henderson County on November 29, 1924 to the late John and Goldie (Everett) Beasley.
Mrs. Swearer was a homemaker who loved her family and enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was a member of Beals Pentecostal Church in Beals, KY.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Swearer, two sons, Gary Swearer and Snookie Beasley, four sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Tootie Swearer and Gilda Justice, both of Reed; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private with Brother Barry Skaggs officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
A private burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Chandler, Zach Morris, Jeremy Ralph and Tanner Swearer.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 19 to May 20, 2020