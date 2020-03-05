|
Donnie R. Pinkstaff
Henderson - Donnie Ray Pinkstaff, 80, of Henderson, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.
He was born in Lawrenceville, IL on February 20, 1940 to the late Floyd and Mildred Pinkstaff.
He was employed by Remax as a realtor and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was very active with Toys for Tots and the Chamber of Commerce and loved his family very much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Woodard.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margo Pinkstaff; children, Lisa Willingham and Kelli Givens (Ricky Durham), all of Henderson; sister, Bonnie Boyd (Jim) of Vincennes, IN; grandchildren, Courtney Poselwait, Clay Givens, Holly Willingham and Maddy Givens; five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - noon on Saturday, March 7 at Tomblinson Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Lawrenceville City Cemetery in Illinois.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020