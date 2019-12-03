|
Donnie Slaughter
Henderson, KY - Donnie Slaughter, age 78, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:51 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice. Donnie was an avid UK fan! When he wasn't cheering on the cats, he was very active in the community with loyal service to groups like the United Way, Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, and Jail and Prison Ministry to name a few. Donnie was a man of God and very active at Henderson's First Baptist Church serving on various committees. He worked for 38 years with Cresline Plastics as a purchasing agent. Donnie was a friendly soul who never met a stranger.
Donnie is preceded in death by his parents Jennings and Lydia Slaughter; siblings: Samuel Slaughter, Clinton Slaughter, Sr., Manuel "Bully" Slaughter, Geraldine Culver, R.J. Slaughter, Norma "Micky" Gorman, and Connie Leslie; and step-daughter Tracy Critser.
He is survived by his wife Judy Slaughter of Henderson, KY; 1 daughter Tina Hoover and husband Les of Madisonville, KY; 1 son Troy Slaughter and wife Susan of Newburgh, IN; step-sons: Michael Coffman and wife Roxie of Corydon, KY, and Christopher Coffman and wife Beverly of Corydon, KY; and 2 sisters Dorothy Springer and Ann Martin; 2 grandchildren Trey Slaughter and Lauren Slaughter; 3 step-grandchildren Caleb Coffman, Amanda Duncan, and Jed Duncan; and 2 step-great grandchildren Madilyn and Nash Harmon.
Relatives and friends are invited to Donnie's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Alan Chamness officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY and New Hope Animal Shelter, 526 Atkinson Street., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019