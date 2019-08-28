Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Doris Jean Bennett Tillotson

Doris Jean Bennett Tillotson Obituary
Doris Jean Bennett Tillotson

Henderson - Doris Jean Bennett Tillotson , age 95, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY.

She was the daughter of Thomas A. and Gladys Bentley Bennett. She was a devout member of Zion Baptist Church for over 90 years. She was active in the choir, taught Sunday School and Training Union and president of WMU. She was employed at Union Federal Savings and Loan for over 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Charles T. Tillotson; her beloved sister, Margaret Bennett Klutey and husband Harold, all of Henderson.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews including; Terry A. Sigler of Kansas City, Kansas; Dr. Brenda S. Nichols of Beaumont, Texas; Brian L. Adams of Louisville, Kentucky; Ann Epley Hobson of Evansville, Indiana and a number of cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Thursday at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Brother Rick O'Daniel officiating. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Zion Baptist Church, 8158 KY-351, Henderson, KY 42420. Honorary pallbearers are past and present deacons of Zion Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 28, 2019
