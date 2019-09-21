Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Doris Miller Withers Whitledge

Doris Miller Withers Whitledge Obituary
Doris Miller Withers Whitledge

Henderson - Doris Miller Withers Whitledge, age 96, of Henderson, KY, passed away after a brief illness at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents Andrew and Pearl Miller, Doris was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Withers, her second husband Charles Whitledge, and a sister Elois Crowley.

Doris is survived by her 3 daughters Janis London and her husband Keith of Lexington, KY, Katherine Howells and her husband Howard of Harrodsburg, KY, and Dana Baker and her husband Tommy of Wilmore, KY; 2 step-daughters Charlene Beasley and her husband Bill of Henderson, KY and JoAnn Utley and her husband Don of Evansville, IN; 1 sister Gloria Garner of Jacksonville, FL; 12 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren.

Entombment will be in Fairmont Mausoleum. A full obituary will be printed next week preceding her memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, at First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 338 Third Street, Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 21, 2019
