Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Fernwood Cemetery
Henderson, KY
Doris Simms, 58 of Henderson Ky formally of Providence, Ky passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 in Henderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mamie Simms and her siblings Nancy Hill and Donald Simms.

Doris is survived by her siblings; Peggy Ryan (Don) of Princeton Ky, Terry Simms (Sandra) of Manitou Ky, Billy Simms of Sebree Ky, Darriel Simms and Bobby Simms both of Providence Ky and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Chaplain John Brumfiel will be officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 9, 2019
