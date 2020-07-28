Doris Tipton Fults
Franklin, TN - Doris Tipton Fults of Franklin, TN, formerly of Henderson, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frank R. Fults; son, Mark Kipling (Kip) Fults; and son-in-law, John D. Walker
After graduating from high school as salutatorian, she attended Centre College in Danville, KY, and graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a B.A. in psychology. Doris worked with her husband at his dental practice and, following his death, worked for the city of Henderson in the benefits department. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a longtime member of Henderson's Writer's Workshop. Her family and friends enjoyed her wit, humor and gift for repartee.
Survivors include four daughters: Shelley Walker of Franklin, TN; Shannon Hayes and her husband, Steve, of Seattle, WA; Heather Williams and her husband, Denne, of Murfreesboro, TN; Holly Fults and her husband, Dan Hieb, of Franklin, TN; two sons: Frank Fults III and his wife, Chris, of Houston, TX; Jared Fults and his wife, Shauna, of Dallas, TX; daughter-in-law, Kathy Fults Bowersock of Worthington, IN; and sister, Phyllis Tipton Donahoe of Troy, OH; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A brief funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, online at alz.org
or by mail to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home
