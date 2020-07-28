1/1
Doris Tipton Fults
Doris Tipton Fults

Franklin, TN - Doris Tipton Fults of Franklin, TN, formerly of Henderson, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frank R. Fults; son, Mark Kipling (Kip) Fults; and son-in-law, John D. Walker

After graduating from high school as salutatorian, she attended Centre College in Danville, KY, and graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a B.A. in psychology. Doris worked with her husband at his dental practice and, following his death, worked for the city of Henderson in the benefits department. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a longtime member of Henderson's Writer's Workshop. Her family and friends enjoyed her wit, humor and gift for repartee.

Survivors include four daughters: Shelley Walker of Franklin, TN; Shannon Hayes and her husband, Steve, of Seattle, WA; Heather Williams and her husband, Denne, of Murfreesboro, TN; Holly Fults and her husband, Dan Hieb, of Franklin, TN; two sons: Frank Fults III and his wife, Chris, of Houston, TX; Jared Fults and his wife, Shauna, of Dallas, TX; daughter-in-law, Kathy Fults Bowersock of Worthington, IN; and sister, Phyllis Tipton Donahoe of Troy, OH; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A brief funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, online at alz.org or by mail to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
