Doris Whitledge
Henderson - Doris Whitledge was born in Petersburg, Webster County, KY, in 1923. She graduated from Poole School, 2nd in her class of 8 students. After graduation, she attended business school in Paducah and returned to live in Dixon where she worked in the Webster County Clerk's Office. During this time, she met local lawyer, Tom Withers. They married in 1946. They had three daughters; and while raising their girls, enjoyed yearly vacations usually to Florida. The family resided in Dixon until 1961 when Tom moved his law practice to Henderson.
The family joined First United Methodist Church where Doris was a charter member of the Dorcas Circle and Susannah Wesley Sunday School class and was active in United Methodist Women. A lifelong Democrat, Doris was involved in the Democratic Women's Club in Henderson.
Upon Tom's sudden death in 1973, Doris returned to work in the Henderson County Clerk's Office. In 1978 she married local farmer, Charles Whitledge, moving to the family farm near Cairo. During their 20 years of marriage, Doris and Charles traveled extensively. After Charles' death in 1997, Doris continued these travels even to China at the age of 80.
Doris would want to be remembered as someone who served others with joy, living her faith. She cherished her family and friends. She was a lifelong learner, avid reader, and loved the challenge of her morning puzzles in the Gleaner. Watching Kentucky Wildcats brought Doris immense pleasure—as long as they were winning by 20 points!
She will be missed by her daughters (Janis, Kathy, Dana, JoAnn, Charlene), her sons-in-law (Keith, Buddy, Tommy, Don, Bill) her grandchildren (Ann, Paul, Lindsay, Meg, Logan, Kay, Andrew, Tom, Kim, Yvonna, Gregg, Sheryl), her sister ("Gordie"), and her 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, AND friends.
Memorial service, Friday, September 27, at 1:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 338 Third Street, Henderson, with reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, (338 Third Street, Henderson, KY 42420) OR a nonprofit/.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 24, 2019