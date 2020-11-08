Dorothy A. Thomas
Henderson - Dorothy A. Thomas, age 84, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:48 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Medical Center in Newburgh, IN.
Dorothy was loved by all. Her soft heart and sweet voice will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her spiritual strength guided her as a devoted mother and loving wife.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Thomas of Henderson, KY; seven children: Kimberly Kok (Bill) of Seminole, FL, Mark Thomas (Serena) of Owensboro, KY, Renee Bulmer (Dell) of Palm Harbor, FL, Cherie Lakes (Craig) of Nicholasville, KY, Gaylord Thomas (Linda) of Guthrie, OK, Angela Smith (Scott) of San Diego, CA, and Sandy Shearn (Joe) of Magnet, IN; sister Annette Schipp of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, IN; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and again on Wednesday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Greg Lindsey officiating. Committal Service and burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy, 3001 U.S. 60 E, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.