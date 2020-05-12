|
Dorothy B. Jarnagin
Evansville - Dorothy B. Jarnagin, 95, of Newburgh, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Golden Living Woodlands. She was born July 3, 1924 in Henderson, KY to the late Hugh and Ruby (Gish) Browder.
Dorothy worked for the phone company in Henderson many years ago. She was a member of St. John's East United Church of Christ.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Salina Kersey; son, David Kersey; grandchildren, Amy Lopez and Brennon Thompson; great grandchildren, Robert Lopez and Zoe Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jarnagin.
There will be no services. Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel will be handling the arrangements.
Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vanderburgh Humane Society, P.O. Box 6711, Evansville, IN 47719-6711.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 12 to May 13, 2020