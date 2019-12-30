|
Dorothy G. Clark
Henderson, KY - Dorothy G. Clark, age 85, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:36 p.m., on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years. She was a cosmopolitan lady and was always dressed to impress. Sewing was a passion of hers and she loved making dolls, clothes, and costumes for the grandkids. She enjoyed going to the gathering place to dance.
In addition to her parents Flournoy and Emma Stewart, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband James R. Clark, her son Robert Steve Clark, step-grandson Nick Thompson, 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
She is survived by her son Bruce Clark and his wife Carla of Henderson, KY; daughter-in-law Mary Jo Clark of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren: Robert Benjamin Clark, April Henderson and her husband Eric, Steven Wayne Clark and his wife Carley, and Megan Morse and her husband Josh; 3 step-grandchildren: Jessica Hester and her husband Scott, Sara Stewart and her husband Boyd, and Bonita Thompson; 15 great-grandchildren: Erica, Tyler, Kaylie, Tori, Jaken, Jayden, Emma, Chloe, Taylor, Bryce, Asher, Mason S., Morgan, Mason G., and Max; and many nieces & nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020