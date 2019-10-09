Services
Dorothy Haynes Parker Obituary
Dorothy Haynes Parker

Henderson, Kentucky - Dorothy Haynes Parker, 93, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home.

She was a present member of Community Baptist Church and a former member of Immanuel Baptist Temple. Dorothy worked as a secretary for the American Red Cross and was a member of Henderson County Homemakers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Owen Clay Parker; her parents, James and Violet Haynes; and one brother, Kenneth Ray Haynes.

Survivors include her daughter, Evelyn Parker Gibson and her husband, James Ishmael Gibson, III, of Roseville, California; two granddaughters, Emily Elizabeth and Katie Grace Gibson, both of Roseville, California; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Tim Hobbs will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
