Dorothy Haynes Parker
Henderson, Kentucky - Dorothy Haynes Parker, 93, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home.
She was a present member of Community Baptist Church and a former member of Immanuel Baptist Temple. Dorothy worked as a secretary for the American Red Cross and was a member of Henderson County Homemakers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Owen Clay Parker; her parents, James and Violet Haynes; and one brother, Kenneth Ray Haynes.
Survivors include her daughter, Evelyn Parker Gibson and her husband, James Ishmael Gibson, III, of Roseville, California; two granddaughters, Emily Elizabeth and Katie Grace Gibson, both of Roseville, California; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Tim Hobbs will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019