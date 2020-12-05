Dorothy Jean Woodard (nee Burdon)
Henderson, KY - Dorothy Jean Woodard (nee Burdon), age 92, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Breckinridge Place in Morganfield, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Woodard on Mar 30, 2005, her son Ronald Lee Woodard on Oct 31, 2004, and her brother Robert Lee Burden.
Dorothy was born and raised in Henderson, KY and graduated from Barrett Manual Training College. She worked at various banks before settling at Ohio Valley National Bank, now known as Field and Main Bank, where she was a bookkeeper. Dorothy had a rewarding career there for more than 20 years before retiring.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Carolyn Woodard of Henderson, KY; grandson Adam Kyle Woodard, his wife Wendy, and their children Elena and Zachary of Newburgh, IN; and granddaughter Lauren Elaine Woodard of Ellicott City, MD.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family's services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the annual "Cops and Kids" shopping event, which pairs deserving children with law enforcement officers to shop for warm clothing, personal supplies, and a gift. Please make checks payable to: F.O.P. Lodge No. 9, with a memo for "Cops and Kids" and mail to P.O. Box 1416, Henderson, KY 42420 or drop off at the Henderson Police Department. This year's event takes place on December 15.
