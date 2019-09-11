Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Ann Cemetery
Morganfield, KY
Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady


1937 - 2019
Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady Obituary
Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady

Louisville - Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Nazareth Home Clifton on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

She was born on April 19, 1937, in Morganfield, KY to Henry Allen Brady and Opal Burladine Lindle Brady.

Dottye was a Merchandise Manager for Nationwide Paper Company for over 32 years until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was one of the University of Louisville's greatest fans. Go Cards!

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob Brady (Joe Ann) and her brother-in-law, Robert Flaherty.

Dottye is survived by her siblings Charlotte Flaherty, Mike Brady (Betty), and Mary Austin (Alvin); nieces and nephews Laura Schulte (Mike), Alice Robinson (Brad), David Flaherty, Kathleen McCauley (Richard), Tim Flaherty (Yardley), Mark Brady (Linda), Jill Brady Francke (Kevin), Jennifer Brady, Jessica Duncan (Tommy), Julie Burkett (Jason), Janna Ebelhar (Tim), Joy Mackey (Elijah), April Dunn (Mike), and Jeff Austin. She also leaves to cherish her memory many loving great and great-great nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

The graveside service will be 1PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Ann Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 11, 2019
