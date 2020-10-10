Dorothy Louise Saunders Terry
Henderson - Dorothy Louise Saunders Terry, age 92, of Henderson, entered into her eternal rest at 4:10 p.m. Thursday October 8, 2020 at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility in Henderson. Born July 31, 1928 in Henderson, she was the daughter of the late Henry Augustus Saunders and Verbal Ball Sanders. She was a member of Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson where she served faithfully on the Mother's Board, Usher Board, Young Matrons Auxillary, and helped with the Vacation Bible School. She retired from Henderson County Public School System in 1990 as a teacher's aide, was a 1946 graduate of Henderson Douglas High School, and attended Kentucky State University. She loved to shop, and her favorite songs were "Sweet Sweet Spirit" and "Oh How I Love Jesus". She also was preceded in death by her husband Garfield Terry and by one brother Henry A. Saunders II. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories her son Jerome K. Saunders of Cambridge, Massachusetts; one god-daughter April Johnson of Henderson; one god-granddaughter Aleka Hawes of Madisonville; one niece Dr. Cheryl Saunders Williams of Costa Mesa, California; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 graveside at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. The Rev. Charles E. Johnson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on our Elliott Mortuary Madisonville facebook page beginning at 11:30 a.m. central standard time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Greater Norris Chapel Mother's Board in her memory. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and where you can go to share condolences a www.elliottmortuarycares.com
.