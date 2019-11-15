|
|
Dorothy Mae Reed
Reed, Kentucky - Dorothy Mae Reed, 91, of Reed, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Deaconess Hospital Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
She attended Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy. Dorothy loved and was devoted to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Goldie Beasley.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Lilburn; one daughter, Jerry Mae Fenwick of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Donnie Swearer and Delorse Watkins, both of Reed, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Tracy McKinney of Henderson, Kentucky, and Robin Carter of Princeton, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Alex Owens, Katie Owens, and Abby Carter; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Greg Lindsey will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Reed, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019