Dorothy Marie King
Henderson, KY - Dorothy Marie King, loving sister and aunt passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 99 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY.
Dorothy was born on June 20, 1920 to William and Eva (Gibson) King in Robards, KY. She was a member of Robards Methodist Church and Bennett Memorial Church of Henderson for over 45 years. Dorothy held a special place in her heart for her family and friends. She loved people and enjoyed cooking and sharing meals. She was known for her beautiful quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Zelma Pearce (Melvin), Ollie King, Elsie King, Ernest (Lucille) King, Houston (Margie) King, Alta Mae (Ed) Lemke, and Treasey (Forrest) Alexander.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Vivian (Ray) Neal of Rockport, IN and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home . The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Reverend Tim Shockley officiating. Burial will follow at Eakins Cemetery in Robards, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eakins Cemetery c/o Artie Eakins, 3649 Rockhouse Road, Robards, KY, 42452.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home®, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020