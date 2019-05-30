Services
Dorothy Peak
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Waverly, KY
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Waverly, KY
Dorothy Peak Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Peak

Waverly, KY

Dorothy "Dottie" Peak, age 91 Survivors include 1 daughter Sandie Peak of Morganfield, KY; 1 son Jim & M'Lea Peak of Clayton, NC; Granddaughter Mandi & Sean Degnan of Raleigh, NC; 3 great grandsonsFinn, Leo, & Roan Degnan; 1 brother Albert Toombs of Lexington, KY. Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday 5/31/19 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly, KY. Fr. Dave Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Waverly, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on May 30, 2019
