Dorothy "Dottie" Peak
Waverly, KY - Dorothy "Dottie" Peak, age 91 of Waverly, KY died Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. Dottie was Postmaster for 26 years at the Waverly Post Office. She was a member at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly; member of the bereavement committee; and member of Senior Citizens. She was also a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert & Mamie Toombs; husband Barker Peak; brother Kenneth Toombs.
Survivors include: 1 daughter, Sandie Peak of Morganfield, KY; 1 son, Jim & M'Lea Peak of Clayton, NC; Granddaughter, Mandi & Sean Degnan of Raleigh, NC; 3 Great-grandsons, Finn, Leo, & Roan Degnan; and 1 Brother, Albert Toombs of Lexington, KY.
Funeral service was 11 AM Friday 5/31/19 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly, KY. Fr. Dave Johnson officiated. Visitation was 9:00 AM until service time Friday at the church. Burial was in St. Peter Cemetery in Waverly, KY.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on June 5, 2019