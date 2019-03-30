|
Dorothy Rowland Roberts
Corydon, KY
Dorothy Rowland Roberts, passed away March 27, 2019 at her residence under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born January 28, 1932 in Zion, KY to the late Dwight and Kathyln (Minton) Hudson.
Dorothy was a member of Corydon Missionary Baptist Church and worked as a coffee shop attendant at Methodist Hospital. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 186 and the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department. She also enjoyed making prayer shawls for Saint Anthony's Hospice.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Glenn Durr Roberts; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Dorothy is survived by four children, Tim Roberts and wife Sheila of Henderson, Joe Roberts and wife Louise of Maryland, Debe Hornback and husband Reese of Indiana, Annie Buchanan and husband Troy of Cairo; three grandchildren, Kristi Morris, Jacob Glenn Buchanan, Steven Alexander Roberts and 3 great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Rick O'Daniel officiating. Pallbearers will be Troy Buchanan, Tom Roberts, Jack Buckman, Stephen Alvey, Jeff Finley and Mike Dyer. Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Alvey and Brian Alvey. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 30, 2019