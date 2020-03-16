|
|
Dorothy Williams
Spottsville - Dorothy M. Williams, 88, of Spottsville, Ky went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 PM at Henderson Rehab in Henderson. She was born March 30, 1931 to Wilford and Mae Belle Mays. Dorothy loved her church, New Beginnings, and her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ollie Williams, son, David Williams, great grandson, Cason Williams, two sisters and one brother.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Trish Ewing of Spottsville; daughter in-law Marsha Williams of Spottsville; one sister, Betty Williams of Henderson; one sister in-law, Anna Mays of Henderson; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services and a private burial at a later date.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is in charge of services. Contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020