Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Williams Obituary
Dorothy Williams

Spottsville - Dorothy M. Williams, 88, of Spottsville, Ky went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 PM at Henderson Rehab in Henderson. She was born March 30, 1931 to Wilford and Mae Belle Mays. Dorothy loved her church, New Beginnings, and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ollie Williams, son, David Williams, great grandson, Cason Williams, two sisters and one brother.

Dorothy is survived by daughter, Trish Ewing of Spottsville; daughter in-law Marsha Williams of Spottsville; one sister, Betty Williams of Henderson; one sister in-law, Anna Mays of Henderson; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services and a private burial at a later date.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is in charge of services. Contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -