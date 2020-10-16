Dorris Edward Duckworth
Henderson - Dorris Edward Duckworth, 94, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He worked in maintenance at Glenwood Furniture Factory and retired from Jasper American. While living at 840 North Adams Street apartments, Dorris was responsible for opening and closing the apartment's recreational hall. He loved being outside and talking with his neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Flora McBride Duckworth; five sisters, Edith Harned, Blanche Wallace, Florence Hillyard, Dorothy Snider, and Jeanette Burton; and three brothers, Paul Duckworth, Raymond Duckworth, and William Duckworth.
Survivors include one daughter, Carla Sue Skaggs of Henderson, Kentucky; two grandsons, Steven Neil Skaggs of Morganfield, Kentucky, and Jeffrey Ray Skaggs of Henderson, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Jeff Burke will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.