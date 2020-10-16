1/1
Dorris Edward Duckworth
1925 - 2020
Dorris Edward Duckworth

Henderson - Dorris Edward Duckworth, 94, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

He worked in maintenance at Glenwood Furniture Factory and retired from Jasper American. While living at 840 North Adams Street apartments, Dorris was responsible for opening and closing the apartment's recreational hall. He loved being outside and talking with his neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Flora McBride Duckworth; five sisters, Edith Harned, Blanche Wallace, Florence Hillyard, Dorothy Snider, and Jeanette Burton; and three brothers, Paul Duckworth, Raymond Duckworth, and William Duckworth.

Survivors include one daughter, Carla Sue Skaggs of Henderson, Kentucky; two grandsons, Steven Neil Skaggs of Morganfield, Kentucky, and Jeffrey Ray Skaggs of Henderson, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Jeff Burke will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
01:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
Carol,
I'm not sure we have meet, but my mother-in-law was Edith Harned & I made several trips to Henderson with my husband Virgil visiting family. Unfortunately the pandemic will prevent me from attending your dad's funeral. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Sincerely,
Emily Harned
Emily Harned
Family
October 16, 2020
Steven Skaggs
Grandchild
October 16, 2020
I really going to miss you Dad and love you
Carla Skaggs
Father
October 16, 2020
Im really going to miss you grandad I love you an miss you
Jeffrey Skaggs
Grandparent
