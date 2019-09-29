|
|
Dorris "Bunk" Rideout
Little Dixie - Dorris Truman "Bunk" Rideout, 73, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Little Dixie, KY with his daughter, Nicole, by his side.
Dorris was born on November 6, 1945 in Henderson, KY to the late Carl and Jaunita Rideout. He worked as a Master Electrician and Foreman in several area coal mines most of his life and spent the last years of his career in maintenance at Accuride. He was a member of Dixie United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. Dorris was a member of the 1961 HCHS Hall of Fame football team and was named a Kentucky Colonel in 1976.
In addition to is parents, Dorris was preceded in death by wife of 44 years, Barbara Sutton Rideout; daughter, Dagny Lynn Gower; and brother, Paul Wayne Rideout.
Dorris is survived by his daughter, Sara Nicole Williams; four grandchildren, Madelyn and Adrianna Gower and Lake and Darcy Williams, all of Henderson; siblings, Vernon Rideout (Susie) and Kenny Rideout (Jeannie), all of Poole, KY and Randall Rideout and Dana Stone (Joey), all of Little Dixie, KY.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Dixie United Methodist Church. Services will follow at noon and will be officiated by Pastor Mark Hobgood and Captain A. C Allen, Chaplain USN, Retired. Tomblinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 29, 2019