|
|
Doug Burrow
Henderson - Doug Burrow, age 40 of Henderson, KY passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. He was born October 9, 1979 to Bob and Barbara Burrow in Henderson, KY. He was a member of Morganfield United Methodist Church. Doug was a CNC machinist at Royster machine shop. He was a 1998 graduate of Union County High School and he obtained a degree from Owensboro Community Technical College as a journeyman CNC machinist. Doug enjoyed hunting, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Robert and Elisabeth Burrow; his maternal grandparents, Bob and Mildred McLaughlin.
Survivors include: Wife of 15 years Kimberly Burrow of Henderson, KY; SonCamden Burrow; Daughter Ellison Burrow; Parents Bob and Barbara Burrow of Morganfield, KY; 2 Sisters Pam Hedgepath and husband Mitchell of Morganfield, KY, and Kim Wells and husband Alvin of Morganfield, KY; Father and Mother-in-law James and Rita Mills of Henderson, KY; Brother-in-law Kevin Mills and wife Kim of Waverly, KY; Nieces and Nephews Dalton, Natalie, Hayden, Garret, Mia, and Brady.
The service will be 1PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Morganfield United Methodist Church. The visitation will be 3-8PM Wednesday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield and 11AM until service time on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Doug Burrow Children's Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019