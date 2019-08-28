|
Douglas R. "Doug" Wood
Morganfield, KY - Douglas R. "Doug" Wood, age 72 of Morganfield, KY, formerly of Robinson, IL died Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:42 PM at Select Specialty Hospital, Evansville, IN following many months of failing health.
Born November 17, 1946 in Salem, IL he was the son of Ross O. and Wanda J. (Zeitler) Wood. Doug served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. On December 30, 1966 he married Mary "Mick" (Culp) and she survives.
Doug worked for the Victor Dana Corporation in Robinson, IL and later transferred to Havana, IL. Following his work at Victor Dana he became the Human Resources Department Manger for Human Support Services, Waterloo, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Mary "Mick" Wood, Morganfield, KY; sons, Damin Wood, Milstadt, IL and Daron Wood, Milstadt, IL; grandchildren, Eden O'Hern, Alton, IL, Steven Bunge, Flagstaff, AZ and Kathleen Bunge, Tulsa, OK; niece and nephew, Treena and Mark Stephens, Robinson, IL; great-niece and nephew, Kaitlyn and Braden Stephens; a brother and sister-in-law, Dusty and Sue Ann Wood, Indianapolis, IN; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mrs. Ronda Gullett, Robinson, IL and Mrs. Dee and Allan Johnson, Libertyville, IL.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
There will be a Gathering to Celebrate Doug's life on Friday August 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Pulliam Funeral Home, Robinson, IL. Interment of the cremated remains will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery, Annapolis, IL at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Foundation with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.pulliamfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 28, 2019