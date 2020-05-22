|
|
Douglas Ray Lanham
Robards - Douglas Ray Lanham, age 56, of Robards, KY, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Palastine, TX.
Doug was a military veteran who proudly served in the United States Army. He was a hard-working man and worked for many years for Pittsburgh Tank & Tower. He was very family oriented; all of his hobbies and free time were spent having quality time with his family. Doug always gave of himself to care for those he loved. His grandchildren and his wife were his pride and joy.
In addition to his parents Dallas and Ruby Lanham, Doug is preceded in death by his brother Greg Lanham.
Doug is survived by his wife of 14 years Patricia Lanham; sons William Allen of Robards, KY and Joshua Lanham of Robards, KY; daughter Jamie Eastwood of Sebree, KY; three brothers: Dallas Lanham of Owensboro, KY, Tim Lanham of Providence, KY, and Steve Lanham of Morganfield, KY; sister Rhonda Brown of Madisonville, KY; and grandchildren: Hunter Ray Allen, Joseph Levi Allen, Cade William Allen, and Bentley Todd Eastwood.
Relatives and friends are invited to Doug's Life Celebration from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Monday and again on Tuesday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home with the President Jason Coots officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from May 22 to May 24, 2020