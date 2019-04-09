|
|
|
Drennan Waller
Morganfield, KY
Drennan Waller, age 58 died Sunday 4/7/2019. Survivors: mother Gail A. Horton of St. Simon's Island, GA; daughter Elizabeth Waller of Clay, KY; son Jamie Waller (Erica) of Morganfield; sister Helen (Joel) Deal of Dyersburg, TN; step sister Meghann Zolan of Nashville, TN; brothers Lyle (Kristin) Waller of Morganfield and Nelson Waller of Memphis, TN; 2 grandchildren Madelynn Jo & James Klay Waller. Funeral: 10 AM Thurs 4/11/19 at Morganfield First United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4-8 PM Wed at Whitsell Funeral Home and 8:30 until service time Thurs at the church.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 9, 2019
