Duke Johnson, 6 week old infant of Jermaine Johnson and Sierra Stewart, passed away Monday, 4/8/19. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents: April Stewart, Roy Dixon, and Troy and Kerri Stewart; brothers: Kingston, Princeston, Avion, and Xavier Johnson. A Life Celebration will be held for Duke on Friday, 4/12/19 from 9-11 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11:30 on Friday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 11, 2019
