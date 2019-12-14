Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Dusty Utley
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Airline Baptist Church
Henderson, KY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Airline Baptist Church
Henderson, KY
Dusty Utley

Dusty Utley Obituary
Dusty Utley

Morganfield - Dusty Utley, age 44 of Morganfield, KY died Friday 12/13/19 at his home. He was born May 30, 1975 in Henderson, KY to Kay and Curt Utley. He was a member of Airline Baptist Church in Henderson. He was a Union County High School Graduate, class of 1994. He retired from Gibbs Die Casting after 24 years. Dusty loved duck hunting and riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by a daughter Hannah Utley; uncle Alan Utley; both maternal & paternal grandparents. Survivors include his wife Natasia Utley of Morganfield; 4 daughters Alexandria Utley of Morganfield, Raley Utley Brown (Kyson) of Sturgis, KY, Kaylie Utley of Morganfield, Madison Utley of Morganfield; Parents Kay & Curt Utley of Morganfield; Mother and Father-in-law Tony & Julie Wint of Henderson, KY; 3 brothers Bud Courtney, Jim Courtney ,Mike Casey; 3 sisters Barb Holmes, Penny Russelburg, Cindy Courtney all of Morganfield; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 1 PM Tuesday 12/17/19 at Airline Baptist Church in Henderson. Rev. Nathan Whisnant will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY and 11 AM until service time Tuesday at Airline Road Baptist Church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Henderson. Memorial contributions can be made to Backwoods Disciples Ministry, 19 Kelsey Street, Sturgis, KY, 42459.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
