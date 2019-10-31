|
Dutch Walters, Jr.
Corydon - Dutch Walters, Jr. age 77 of Corydon, KY died Wednesday 10/30/2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY. He was born April 7, 1942 to the late Iona & Dutch Walters, Sr. He was a career farmer and enjoyed working in his garden, growing vegetables and canning pickles. He loved yard work and barbecuing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers James R. and Otis Lee "T" Walters; 4 sisters Dorothy "Dot" Sawyer, Freida Sigler, Sue Givens, and Louise Curtis; step son Kevin Coomes. Survivors include his wife of 24 years Debbie Walters of Corydon, KY; 2 sons Chris (Jerri) Walters of Robards, KY, Clark (Jennifer) Walters of Henderson, KY; Step-daughter Amber (Micheal) Moore of Henderson, KY; Step-son Chad (Paula) Coomes of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters Leona Webb of Tell City, IN & Betty (Jay) Wathen of Stanley, KY; 12 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren. Whitsell Funeral Home, Morganfield is in charge of arrangements. Private services will be at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019