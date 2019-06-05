Services
Dyan Stone
Dyan Stone Obituary
Dyan Stone

Morganfield, KY - Dyan Stone, age 62 of Morganfield, KY died Thursday 5/30/19 at Morganfield Nursing & Rehab Center in Morganfield, KY. She enjoyed arts & crafts and watching movies, and coloring.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Dorotha Stone; sister Kay Well; brother Howard Stone.

Survivors include: 1 daughter, Ginny & David Hudnall of Henderson, KY; 1 sister, Shirley & Kevin Brown of Cadiz, KY; 1 brother, Frankie Stone of Henderson, KY; and 4 grandchildren, Clayton Hudnall, Christian Hudnall, Cole Hudnall, and Claire Hudnall

Funeral service was 12 Noon Saturday 6/1/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation was 10 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .

Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 5, 2019
