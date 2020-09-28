Earl Wayne Morris
Waverly - Earl Wayne Morris, age 76, of Waverly, KY, died Sunday 9/27/2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born November 26, 1943 in St. Charles, KY to William Herman and Lizzie Mae Morris. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly. He was a retired Coal Miner. He worked at Hutson Ag as a parts delivery specialist. Wayne loved to fish and spend time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Glenda Darlene Morris; sister Shirley Lanham; brother W.R. Morris. Survivors include his wife Beverly Morris of Waverly; daughter Tina Creech of Morganfield, KY; 3 sons Michael Morris of Dawson Springs, KY, John Morris of Sturgis, KY, Brian Morris of Sellersburg, IN; sister Sue Coyle of Hopkins County, KY; 2 brothers James Morris of Madisonville, KY & Donnie "Skip" Morris of St. Charles, KY; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 AM Thursday 10/1/2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly, KY Fr. Dave Johnson & Fr. Terry Devine will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday with rosary at 7:30 PM and 9 AM until service time Thursday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Waverly, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 301 E. Main St, #100, Louisville, KY 40202