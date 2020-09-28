1/1
Earl Wayne Morris
Waverly - Earl Wayne Morris, age 76, of Waverly, KY, died Sunday 9/27/2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born November 26, 1943 in St. Charles, KY to William Herman and Lizzie Mae Morris. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly. He was a retired Coal Miner. He worked at Hutson Ag as a parts delivery specialist. Wayne loved to fish and spend time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Glenda Darlene Morris; sister Shirley Lanham; brother W.R. Morris. Survivors include his wife Beverly Morris of Waverly; daughter Tina Creech of Morganfield, KY; 3 sons Michael Morris of Dawson Springs, KY, John Morris of Sturgis, KY, Brian Morris of Sellersburg, IN; sister Sue Coyle of Hopkins County, KY; 2 brothers James Morris of Madisonville, KY & Donnie "Skip" Morris of St. Charles, KY; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 AM Thursday 10/1/2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly, KY Fr. Dave Johnson & Fr. Terry Devine will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday with rosary at 7:30 PM and 9 AM until service time Thursday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Waverly, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 301 E. Main St, #100, Louisville, KY 40202




Published in Union County Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
