Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Eddie Feguson Jr.

Eddie Feguson Jr. Obituary
EDDIE FERGUSON, JR.

HENDERSON, KY

Eddie Ferguson, Jr., 87, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away March 6, 2019, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Ferguson, Sr., and Irene Mills Ferguson; and sister, Martha Eloise Ferguson.

He will be laid to rest next to his beloved sister in a private memorial service in St. Louis Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on May 10, 2019
