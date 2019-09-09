|
|
Edgar Cain
Evansville - Edgar Owen Cain, "Boogie Man", age 75, of Evansville, IN, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Edgar was born October 14, 1943, in Henderson, KY, to Charles A. and Ella (Stone) Cain. He attended Henderson County High School and Technical College through Whirlpool Corporation, where he received a degree in Human Resources. Edgar pastored First Assembly of God, in Henderson KY. He retired, after 30 years, from Whirlpool as a plant manager. Edgar loved his family, fishing, and BBQ. He was a Taekwondo 3rd degree Master Black Belt and won first place as the Midwest Champion.
Edgar is survived by his daughter, Shelley Taylor (Keith); son, Michael "Mike" Cain (Melody); sisters, Joan Brock, and Pam Greene, Marcy Payton (Eddie),; brothers, Kenneth (Phyllis) Cain, Charlie (Mary Jane) Cain, Melvin "Ronnie" (Marilyn) Cain, Marty Cain, and Randy (Teresa) Cain; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edgar is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue. Friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until time of service.
The family would like to extend their heart felt gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Heart of God Ministries Inc. at 126 N. Elm St. Henderson, KY 42420.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
Published in The Gleaner from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019