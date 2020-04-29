Services
Edith Greer


1927 - 2020
Edith Greer Obituary
Edith Greer

Sturgis - Edith Evelyn Greer age 92, of Sturgis, KY died Wednesday 04/29/2020 at the Morganfield Nursing & Rehab center in Morganfield, KY. She was born September 18, 1927 in Fresno, CA. She was a member of the St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. She worked as a clerk for many years at the Sturgis Specialty Shop.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack & Alice B. Wellbaum Dunigan, her husband Nile C. Greer and 3 sisters'.

Survivors include:

4 - Daughters Michele Wright & husband Don Ed of Sturgis, KY

Marcy Belt & husband George of Sturgis, KY

Melanie Arnold & husband Ron of Bowling Green, KY

Mary Greer of Kuttawa, KY

1 - Son Mark A. Greer & wife Theresa of Sturgis, KY

8 - Grandchildren 22 - Great-Grandchildren

Due to COVID - 19 health & security measures the service will be private at the Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Fr. John Okoro will officiate. Burial will be in Blackford Cemetery in Blackford, KY. Memorial contributories can be made to St. Vincent De Paul 218 Jim Vetch Road Morganfield, KY 42437.

Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -