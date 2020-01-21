|
|
EDITH SIGLER COOMES
FRANKFORT, KY, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY - Edith Sigler Coomes, 85, of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Born in Henderson, Kentucky, on April 7, 1934, Edith was the daughter of the late Elbert and Mildred Carroll Sigler and the widow of Nathan Wayne Coomes. A graduate of Holy Name Grade School and High School in Henderson, Kentucky, she worked as a secretary at Franklin County High School, the Kentucky Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Kentucky State Senate. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Parish.
Edith enjoyed reading, attending races at Keeneland, and visiting the "gambling boat." She and her husband were stationed at Anderson Air Force base on Guam. She also enjoyed traveling other parts of the world, including Egypt, China, Cuba, and most of Europe.
In addition to her husband and parents, Edith was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Leigh Yarbrough; one sister, Jane Hays; and one brother, Claud Sigler.
Survivors include two daughters, Leslie Ann Hill (Wayne) and Karen Lynne Coomes Aeillo (Mike); one son, Benjamin Coomes (Cathy); one grandson, Aaron Coomes; one sister, Mary Ruth Thompson; two brothers, Edward Sigler and George Sigler; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude or .
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020