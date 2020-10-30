Edna Westerman
Sebree, KY - Edna Mae Powell Westerman, 98, of Sebree, KY passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.
Edna, the fourth of eight surviving siblings, was born March 19, 1922 in Henderson County to Dora Ellen (Melton) Powell and John William Powell. She grew up on the family farm near Dixie KY where she shouldered her share of family chores, learned household skills, sparred with her rambunctious brothers, and enjoyed summer afternoons hidden in a damson tree snacking on her favorite fruit.
Edna graduated from Corydon High School, attended Murray State College, and worked at the Igleheart Mill in Evansville, IN. In 1943, she married Paul Wilson Westerman and together they operated a family farm in Webster County for 73 years.
Edna was a long-time member of the Poole Homemakers Club, and in 1974 was named a Kentucky Homemaker of the Year. She was a member of the Dixon Methodist Church and, earlier, of the Poole Methodist Church where she and her husband served as adult leaders for the Methodist Youth Fellowship. They volunteered with the local 4-H for more than 35 years and received the 1992 Friend of Webster Co. 4-H award. Edna was a strong advocate of voting and served as a poll worker for many years.
Edna loved her family, supported her community, grew an enviable vegetable garden (and preserved it all!), was an enthusiastic bowler and card player, excelled at math, made a legendary burgoo, and baked an awesome chocolate pie. Her real strength, however, was in the many ways she encouraged and helped others. The popular song You Raise Me Up aptly describes her:
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas
I am strong when I am on your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
She was predeceased by her husband Paul Wilson Westerman, her son Glenn Stewart Westerman (Donna), and five siblings. Survivors include one sister Waleska Westerman of Radcliff, KY; one brother Eugene Powell (Marie) of Henderson, KY; one daughter Charlotte Coffman (Ronnie) of Ithaca, NY; one son Paul Vernon Westerman (Sonya) of Sebree, KY; eight grandchildren Justin Coffman, Carrie Chavez, Christopher Westerman, Heather Westerman, Shawn Westerman, Ashley Westerman, John Paul Westerman and Eric Westerman; ten great grandchildren; and cherished nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, private graveside services will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Pastor Cindy Green will officiate. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is handling arrangements. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Edna Westerman to any of the following: St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420 or Dixie United Methodist Church 7036 Wheeler Rd. Corydon, KY 42406 or First United Methodist Church 338 3rd St. Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com