Edward Brian Sauerheber
Owensboro - Edward "Eddie" Brian Sauerheber, age 57, of Owensboro, KY, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton, KY.
Eddie worked hard to be able to retire after 25 years of combined service with HMP&L and OMU. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed time spent at his lake house. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He enjoyed bird watching and loved attracting Purple Martins; he maintained a colony of over 100 gourds and houses. Eddie enjoyed working with his hands, whether it be around the house, in the garage, or at the grill.
Eddie was a family man who loved being surrounded by the little ones. He was a jokester who loved a good prank. Known affectionately as "Bubba" by his sister, he loved their annual holiday tradition of giving each other gag gifts.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Delores Sauerheber.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Tina Smith Sauerheber of Owensboro, KY; daughters: Christy Skaggs and her husband Glenn of Robards, KY, Sarah Mundell and her husband Nicholas of Owensboro, KY, Stephanie Sauerheber of Owensboro, KY, and Stacie Sauerheber and her partner Rob Numata of Seattle, WA; a sister Susan Rees and her husband Pat of Alturas, CA; a brother William "Billy" Scott Sauerheber of Baskett, KY; grandchildren: Chelsea Skaggs, Ally Skaggs, Draven Skaggs, Amira Karaze, and Isaac Mundell, great-granddaughter Penelope Lane Watkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Eddie's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Paul Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 5, 2019