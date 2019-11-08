|
Edward Leon Miller
Henderson - Edward Leon Miller, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:13 p.m. November 7, 2019 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice surrounded by the love of his family.
Leon will be remembered for having a big heart. He was a people person and enjoyed a good conversation. He was also kindhearted, which was shown by all the cat food he bought throughout the years for every stray cat that came his way. Leon loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Going to church was important to Leon and he attended End Time Pentecostal Church in Henderson, KY.
In addition to his parents, Edward and Alice Miller Leon was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy McLean; great-granddaughter, Victoria Mueller; infant brothers, Billy and Roy Miller; sisters, Flora and Donna Miller.
Leon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Irene Wilson Miller; son, Kevin Miller and his wife Shannon of Henderson, KY; 5 sisters: Bonnie Miller Wismer, Rosetta King and Becky Rickabaugh, all of Henderson, KY, Cindy Cornwell of Dixon, KY and Michelle Nelms of Salem, KY; brothers: Mike Miller of Madisonville, KY, Jewell Miller of Fredonia, KY and Tommy Miller of Salem, KY ; granddaughter, Kaylee McLean of Henderson, KY; step-grandchildren: Angie Moman, Ted Mueller, Jr., Michael Mueller, David Brown and Brandy McLean; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Leon's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 and again on Tuesday starting at 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Emberton officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420.
