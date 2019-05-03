Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Eldridge Nunn Obituary
Elbridge Earl Nunn

Robards, KY

Elbridge Earl Nunn, 79, of Robards, passed away at 4:35 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice. He had been ill for some time.

Elbridge had worked 47 years at Gibbs Die Casting in Henderson as die technician, press operator and plant manager. After retiring from Gibbs, he raised cattle and cut and bailed hay.

He was preceded death by his wife, Mary Agnes Wright; one brother, Darrell Nunn; one sister, Kay Williams; parents, Sam and Nellie (Vanover) Nunn.

Elbridge is survived by his companion, Jane Hunter; three sisters, Ann Mattingly, Vivian Turner and Linda Holmes (Tommy); two brothers, Jerry Nunn (Ellen) and Jackie Nunn; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1:30 PM on Monday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday and Monday at 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Pastor Kevin Shearer will officiate. Burial will be Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Scott Williams, Karl Wayne Williams, Rick Turner, Tim Nunn, Mike Nunn and Whitney Majors.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 3, 2019
