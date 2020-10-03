Elizabeth "Libby" Brisby
Morganfield - Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Brisby, passed away peacefully on Friday October 2nd at her home. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend and compassionate person. Over the years she worked at the National Bank, Sears and Roebuck catalog store, and Peabody Coal Company. She and her husband owned and ran the B & H Restaurant for 23 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, reading, movies, working puzzles, cooking and her cats. Libby was an avid animal lover and had many dogs and cats and other pets over the years. She enjoyed nature and loved watching and listening to the birds. She loved painting and drawing and was very talented. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eva Skinner; son Benjamin K. Brisby. Survivors include her husband of 64 years Prentice Brisby of Morganfield; 2 daughters Sheryl Pickering & husband Mark of Houston, TX & Jenny Shouse & husband Dennis "Vic" of Morganfield, KY; sister Charlotte Skinner & Husband Frank of Waldwick, NJ; grandson Cullen "CJ" Pickering & Wife Jennifer of Kyle, TX. Funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Jeff Ellis. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be held on Monday. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420; Union County Paws for Cause 908 Sandy Lane, Morganfield, KKY 42437; or charity of your choice
