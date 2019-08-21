Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Henderson, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Henderson, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Libby" Brown


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Libby" Brown Obituary
Elizabeth "Libby" Brown

Henderson - Elizabeth "Libby " Ray (Locke) Brown, 79 of Henderson passed away August 17, 2019 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

She was born April 1, 1940 in Henderson, KY to the late William Lees Locke, Sr. and Katherine M (Ellis) Locke.

Libby was a deacon and choir member of the First Christian Church. She had been a bookkeeper for 18 years at Rideout Service Center.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, William L. Locke, Jr.

She is survived by two nieces, Melinda Gould (Steve) of Marietta, CA and Jo-Anne Sanders of Henderson, KY; sister in law, Joyce Locke of Henderson; great nieces and nephews, Christina Newman (Brian), Emily Locke, Phillip Gould, Logan Gould and Jacob Sanders.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday at the First Christian Church in Henderson. Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and Saturday, 9:00 AM until service time at the church.

Dr. Chuck Summers will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Steve Gould, Phillip Gould, Logan Gould, Brian Newman, Jacob Sanders and Kenny Perkins. Honorary pallbearer will be Jim Regan.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church Choir.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now