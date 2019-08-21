|
|
Elizabeth "Libby" Brown
Henderson - Elizabeth "Libby " Ray (Locke) Brown, 79 of Henderson passed away August 17, 2019 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born April 1, 1940 in Henderson, KY to the late William Lees Locke, Sr. and Katherine M (Ellis) Locke.
Libby was a deacon and choir member of the First Christian Church. She had been a bookkeeper for 18 years at Rideout Service Center.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, William L. Locke, Jr.
She is survived by two nieces, Melinda Gould (Steve) of Marietta, CA and Jo-Anne Sanders of Henderson, KY; sister in law, Joyce Locke of Henderson; great nieces and nephews, Christina Newman (Brian), Emily Locke, Phillip Gould, Logan Gould and Jacob Sanders.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday at the First Christian Church in Henderson. Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and Saturday, 9:00 AM until service time at the church.
Dr. Chuck Summers will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Steve Gould, Phillip Gould, Logan Gould, Brian Newman, Jacob Sanders and Kenny Perkins. Honorary pallbearer will be Jim Regan.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church Choir.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 21, 2019