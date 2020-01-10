|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Embry
Henderson, Kentucky - Elizabeth "Betsy" Embry, 93, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Betsy was a lifelong teacher having taught at Weaverton Elementary School and East Heights Elementary School. She belonged to the D.A.R. and Retired Teachers Association and volunteered at various organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William O. Embry, Jr., who died April 5, 1999; one infant son, David Baskett Embry; and her parents, Tom Clay and Virginia Nunn Baskett.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathryn Dunlay and her husband, Mark, of Charleston, South Carolina; two sons, William L. Embry and his wife, Hannah, and Lindsey C. Embry, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Rudy Baskett and his wife, Joyce, of Florida; one sister-in-law, Belle Embry Stewart of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend James Wofford will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Clay Embry, Jarrod Embry, David Dunlay, David Osborne, Jim Embry, Charles Anderson, Robert Stewart, and Tommy Baskett.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020