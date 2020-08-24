1/
Elizabeth Gene (Kizer) Wood
Elizabeth Gene (Kizer) Wood

Louisville - Elizabeth Gene (Kizer) Wood, age 92, of Louisville, KY, formerly of Henderson, KY passed away August 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, KY under the care of Hosparus.

Gene was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Louis Wood, who passed in 2006. Gene was born in Beech Grove, Kentucky in 1927 to Hugh and Eva Kizer who predeceased her as does her brother, Hugh Brown Kizer.

Gene's family moved to Henderson in 1941 and she graduated from Barrett Manual Training High School in 1945. She attended Lockyear Business College in Evansville and worked for Western Union and Burroughs Corporation, traveling to offices in Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to train employees on new adding machines and other office equipment. She left Burroughs in 1956 when her first child was born. Thereafter, she was an excellent homemaker and keeper of farm accounts for many years. She moved to Louisville in 2015.

Gene was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Temple for over 60 years and served the church in various roles including a long stint as Sunday School Secretary.

She is survived by her three sons, Richard (Rebecca) of Louisville, Randall (Felicia) of Columbus, North Carolina, and Russell (Laurie) of Henderson; seven grandchildren, Isaac (Amanda) Wood of Blaine, Minnesota, Adam (Amy) Wood of Galloway, Ohio, Caleb Wood of Columbus, Ohio; Lucas, Betsy, and Eli Wood of Henderson; and Lauren Wood of Louisville, seven great-grandsons, and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Gene's Life Celebration from 11:00 am until service time on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Russell Wood and Reverend Randall Wood officiating . Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
