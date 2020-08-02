Elizabeth (Libby) H. Alexander



Elizabeth (Libby) H. Alexander, 74, died July 13th, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Born on January 4th, 1946 in Owensboro, Kentucky to OD Hazelrigg and Ruth Miller Hazelrigg, she graduated from Owensboro High School, attended the University of Kentucky and received her BA & MA from the University of Evansville. Her career spanned teaching high school in Henderson, Kentucky, CEO of the United Way of the Ohio Valley, owner of Saturn Consulting and co-owner of AK Industries Inc.



Libby rose beyond all expectations in her final tour with us. As she performed again and again she left us in awe of her resiliency, her commanding presence and ability to impact so many with her strong will, charismatic personality and her depth of being. We will always remember what real love she gave to us with the right mix of lead and backup as she lived to create beautiful harmonies.



She was active on many boards and was board emeritus of the Hager Foundation in Owensboro, Kentucky, as well as a life coach and mentor to many young professionals.



A finely honed chef and baker, a musician, a gardener, a voracious reader, a liberal thinker and a lifelong learner, she was very active in civic and community affairs and especially valued her social networking and community activist work, especially around physiological instrumentation and testing as well as women's and voter issues. Her cooking repertoire created the Ad-Lib series of recipes and advice that will be passed down for generations.



Libby is survived by her husband Mark Kaser of Louisville, KY, her sons Jonathan Alexander of Surf City, NC and Timothy Alexander of Henderson, KY, sister Joan Krebs of Indianapolis, IN and granddaughters, Elsa Alexander Black and Anna Alexander Black, Jonathan's daughters.



Memorials and contributions should be offered to the following organizations in her memory -



-St John's Center for Men, Louisville, KY



-WellSpring, Louisville, KY



-Youth-Build, Louisville, KY



Celebrations of her life will be held at some point in the future.









