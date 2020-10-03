Elizabeth Jane Putman
Sebree - Elizabeth Jane Putman, 77, of Sebree, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.
She was born in Henderson on March 27, 1943 to Laz and Cora Belle (Springer) Sheets.
She was an avid reader and UK ball fan and loved working word-search puzzles and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Henderson Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman T. Putman, Sr.; and sister in law, Barbara Sheets.
She is survived by her children, Janet Burke (Jim) of Dixon and Junior Putman (Cherri) of Henderson; sister, Donna Hart (Larry) of Henderson; brother, Lewis Sheets (Teresa) of Henderson; five grandchildren, Adam Burke, Caleb Burke, Meghan Vandergrift, Carrie Goldsberry, and Kyle Putman; five great grandchildren, Evelyn Grace Anderson, Kaden Vandergrift, Katie-Beth Vandergrift, Kallie-anne Carter, and Kendrick Carter; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bros. Gary Puryear and David Salisbury officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairview Church of Christ Cemetery in Dixon.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, October 5 and from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, both at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to New Hope Animal Rescue.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.