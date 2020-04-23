|
Elizabeth Jean Crowley
Sebree, KY - Elizabeth (Betty) Campbell (née Elizabeth Jean Burrell) born Nov 26, 1924 in Genesee, PA and formerly of Peggy Drive, Henderson, died of natural causes on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Colonial Terrace, Sebree, KY. Her parents were Earl Henry Burrell and Zelma Maria (Palmatier) Burrell. Betty was the second of 3 children, who preceded her in death, Marian Louise Cousins and Joyce Ann Arthur. She spent her childhood in Limestone, NY where she graduated from high school in 1942. She provided a loving, welcoming haven for all her children and grandchildren, furnishing the home with her own ceramics, sewn arts and re-crafted furniture. Betty was preceded in death by the love of her life, Garrett (Sam) Cornell Campbell whom she married October 9, 1942 and her great-great grandson Cason Williams. She is survived by her 4 children: Sammy Cornell Campbell (Ruth, Tucson AZ), Bonnie Campbell Orsburn (Henderson), Connie Lea Blanford (Tommy, Corydon), and Gary Earl Campbell (Debbie, Robards). Betty was Mema to her 6 grandchildren; David Campbell (Tucson, AZ), Jamia Payne (William, Henderson), Jeanne Renaux (Clarkston, GA), Jica Miller (Henderson), Michelle Hloucha (Monte, Henderson), and William Campbell (Michelle, Davenport IA); her 12 great-grandchildren; Andrew Hloucha, Arjuna Bright, Clara Baxter, Courtney Williams, Evan Campbell, Forrest Campbell, Frankie Horton, Ian Campbell, Jordan Hansen (Jason), Joshua Miller, Michael Miller and Robert Zachary Horton (Samantha); and her 10 great-great-grandchildren; Autumn Hloucha, Avaleigh Hansen, Ayden Bickwermit, Betty Horton, Cassie Williams, Collin Hansen, Daniel Horton, Gracelyn Hatfield, Hazel Horton, and Rachel Horton.A remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
