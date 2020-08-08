1/1
Elizabeth Ousley
Elizabeth Ousley

Henderson, KY - Elizabeth Alice Ousley, better known by family and friends as "Betty" passed away August 7, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing home in Henderson, KY after a lengthy illness.

Betty was born September 14, 1928 in Laurel, MS and lived in Jones County, MS; Cross City, Florida; and Henderson, KY during her lifetime. She spent most of her married years as a homemaker. She was a great cook, an excellent seamstress, and her passion was quilting. She was of Baptist faith and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church of Laurel, MS; First Baptist Church of Cross City, Fl; and Immanuel Baptist Temple of Henderson, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Nancy Augusta Finch; husband, Waddell Clarence Ousley; brother, Richard "Jack" Finch; and sister, Ada Frances Musgrove. She is survived by her sons, Robert Waddell Ousley(Jan) of Spring Hill,TN and Timothy Finch Ousley(Patty) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Dorothy Norsworthy of Lakeland, FL; brother Ted "Buddy" Finch of Wayne County, MS; grandchildren, Robert Brian Ousley, Lindsay Leigh Prince, Jacob Stephen Ousley; and great grandchildren Tatum Ousley, Paige Prince, Tanner Ousley and Chase Prince.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel, MS with Pastor Jason Goodwin officiating. Flowers are to be sent directly to the cemetery. Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
