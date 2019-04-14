|
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Thompson
Henderson, KY
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Thompson" 78, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 4:57 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Libby was a homemaker. She loved her family and friends, yard work, keeping her home clean and tidy and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron "Pete" and LaLah Bell Hall; her husband, Don Thompson, Sr.; two brothers, Charles Hall and James "Buddy" Hall; grandson, Patrick Michael Thompson.
Libby is survived by two sons, Don Thompson, Jr. and his wife Stacey and Clifford Thompson and his wife Deana; one brother, Byron Hall and his wife Mary Jane of San Antonio, TX; seven grandchildren, Morgan, Mary, Margaret "Meg", Mary Katherine, Lauren, Joshua and Audrey.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Libby's family would like to give a special thanks to all the hospice family that assisted in her care, as well as her niece, Karen Hall Frederick, who sat with Libby every day.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 14, 2019